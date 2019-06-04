Lyon's Ferland Mendy Reportedly Set for Real Madrid Medical

TF-Images/Getty Images

Lyon defender Ferland Mendy will reportedly undergo a medical with Real Madrid ahead of a move to the club this summer.

According to Marca's Pablo Polo, Mendy—who is on international duty with France—will leave Les Bleus' base to go through the medical with a Real club doctor in Paris, having been given the go ahead by Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano.

Once Real and Lyon complete the transfer, he will be unveiled after France's fixtures against Turkey and Andorra on June 8 and 11, respectively.

Mendy's Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 this season, and he also helped them reach the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Along the way, Lyon took four points off Manchester City in the group stage and picked up a 0-0 draw with Barcelona, in which he stood out, per statistician Dave O'Brien:

Like many modern full-backs, Mendy likes to get forward and contribute to his side's attack.

He finished the campaign with three goals and as many assists in all competitions, and he excelled in beating opponents, too:

According to WhoScored.com, he also created a combined total of 50 chances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Following his fine campaign, the 23-year-old was included alongside some elite company in Ligue 1's team of the season:

By contrast, Real left-back Marcelo was disappointing throughout. The Brazilian turned 31 in May, and while he could yet have another season or two in him at the top level, the drop off he suffered this season was alarming.

Mendy's star is on the rise, and he's only likely to continue to improve in the coming years as he gets older. He would be a strong candidate to succeed Marcelo.