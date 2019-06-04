Video: Undertaker Returns to WWE Raw, Threatens Goldberg Ahead of Super ShowDown

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker delivered a message to Goldberg on Raw ahead of their match Friday at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Deadman didn't mince words, telling the former WCW star he "will open the gates of Hell and unleash an inhumane level of brutality."

WWE has teased this match for weeks in preparation for Super ShowDown, but this is the first time either The Undertaker or Goldberg has actually appeared on WWE programming to hype up the bout.

The company already teased Goldberg will show up on SmackDown Live to offer his response.

The two legends have crossed paths before but never in a singles match. Even with little to no build, The Undertaker vs. Goldberg will be a fun visual, though unlikely to deliver much in the way of sound technical wrestling.