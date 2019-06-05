BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

1 of 5

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The New York Knicks hold the third selection in a three-player draft. For some reason, they might consider moving out of that slot.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony hears the Knicks have "explored the possibility of trading back in the lottery" and considered potentially swapping the pick for the Atlanta Hawks' first-rounders (Nos. 8 and 10). Should New York stand pat, most draft prognosticators expect it to take Duke freshman RJ Barrett.

This feels like either a case of wildly overthinking things or perhaps just "due diligence," as SNY's Ian Begley characterized it.

Barrett is no worse than the third-best prospect in this draft. He averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as an 18-year-old freshman in the ACC. While efficiency wasn't a strength (45.4 percent shooting, 30.8 percent from three), it's worth noting the Blue Devils didn't have the floor spacers needed to clear his attack lanes.

The idea of moving down for less-heralded prospects seems rooted in the idea those players might better complement potential star free agents. Should the Knicks land, say, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they might be more interested in hustlers, three-and-D wings and spot-up snipers than an offensive alpha.

But Durant and Irving aren't on the roster. There's no guarantee either ever will be.

Drafting for need instead of taking the best player is often a recipe for disaster. Drafting for a need that doesn't exist now and may never instead of adding a potential star sounds like a criminal case of roster mismanagement.

Verdict: Hopefully, BS. Barrett is a big-time talent. But these are the Knicks, so...maybe?