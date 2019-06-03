Jordy Nelson Plans to Sign 1-Day Contract with Packers to Retire in Green Bay

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jordy Nelson plans to sign a one-day contract with the Green Bay Packers to retire with the team.

During an interview with Melissa Brunner of WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, Nelson said he received offers to continue playing in the 2019 NFL season. Instead, he decided to call it a career and bring his time in the league full circle.

Nelson spent his first nine years with the Packers. He had 613 receptions for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns in 136 appearances.

The team cut Nelson in March 2018 and the 2014 Pro Bowler was open about his disappointment over the move. He quickly agreed to a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders but suffered the same fate after his first and only season in the Bay Area and has now decided to retire.

Nelson revealed on the Dan Patrick Show in April he had discussed a potential one-day contract with Packers chairman Mark Murphy:

The 34-year-old departs the NFL third in Packers history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and second in touchdowns.

In addition to his one Pro Bowl appearance, he also was the 2016 Associated Press' Comeback Player of the Year and helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV in 2010.