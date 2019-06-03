NBA L2M Report: Warriors' Steph Curry Traveled on Andre Iguodala's Big 3-Pointer

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors tied the NBA Finals by defeating the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Sunday night's Game 2.

The game was put out of reach by Andre Iguodala's 27-foot three-pointer with seven seconds left. However, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report released Monday revealed that the ball should have never made it into Iguodala's hand as Stephen Curry should have been called for traveling roughly seven seconds earlier.

Curry received the ball around midcourt, and the L2M Report states that the Warriors All-Star point guard lifted his pivot foot:

If traveling had been called, the Raptors would have gotten the ball back down 106-104 with roughly 13 seconds remaining.

While the non-call favored Golden State in this instance, everything else seemed to be playing against them at Scotiabank Arena.

Curry began the evening missing his first six shots from the field—finishing the game 6-for-17 from the field—and head coach Steve Kerr relayed to reporters after the game that his two-time league MVP "may have been a little dehydrated" (h/t NBCSports).

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, exited the contest early in the fourth quarter with left hamstring tightness. Both Thompson and Kevon Looney, who suffered a chest contusion while absorbing a Kawhi Leonard drive to the bucket, are set to undergo MRIs ahead of Game 3.

On top of considerable injury concerns, the Warriors went scoreless from the 5:39 mark in the fourth quarter until Iguodala's three-pointer. The Raptors were unable to capitalize on a rare Golden State scoring drought, and they'll likely be more concerned with that than the missed traveling call.

Leonard wasn't blaming anybody else when asked during his press conference about how Iguodala iced the game:

The Raptors and Warriors will have a clean slate in Game 3 on Wednesday as the series shifts to Oracle Arena.