MLB Rumors: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel Drawing Interest from Twins

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Baseball's best team is interested in signing two of baseball's best pitchers.

The Minnesota Twins, sitting at an MLB-best 40-18, are looking into signing both Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel, according to the Star Tribune's La Velle E. Neal III:

"The market dried up for both pitchers because teams would have to forfeit a pick if they signed before draft day. Teams also would lose the slot money from their pool of bonus money that's attached to each pick. But those concerns ended late Sunday night, and the Twins have been in discussions with agents for both pitchers."

The 2019 MLB draft begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET, freeing the Twins or any other franchise to pursue the likes of Keuchel and Kimbrel without losing a pick.

Both pitchers have remained free agents through the first two-plus months of the 2019 season in part because of their lofty contract demands.

However, interest in Keuchel specifically has been picking up as of late due to the MLB draft's arrival. ESPN's Buster Olney also reported on May 28 that Keuchel and his camp are open to a one-year deal:

Neal noted that Keuchel's willingness to sign a one-year deal is tied to the expectation that the compensation will be no less than the $17.9 million qualifying offer he declined from the Houston Astros.

Outside of the Twins, Keuchel has been strongly linked to the New York Yankees. On Sunday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the 31-year-old 2015 Cy Young Award winner has said he would be willing to shave his signature beard should the Yankees sign him.

"However, the Yankees—considered favorites to sign [Keuchel] with Braves and Cardinals—as of early today still were thought apart on [money]," Heyman added.

As for Kimbrel, who aided the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 World Series as arguably the best closer in baseball, Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway noted that the 31-year-old's continued status as a free agency "largely comes down to team hesitance to give a closer a long-term contract."

The Twins, however, according to Neal, are thought to be more interested in Kimbrel than Keuchel.

"The best moves are made not when you're trying to open the window to contend but when the window is wide open," Twins general manager Thad Levine said in January, according to the Star Tribune's Michael Rand. "We're very eagerly waiting for this window to be opened, and when it is, we plan on striking."

As of Monday, the Twins hold the league's sixth-best ERA (3.88) and second-best save percentage (84.21). But to Levine's point, now is the time for the franchise to bet on themselves and widen the gap between them and other contenders heading into the second half of the season.

"Both of them are gonna pitch this year and logically, you have to think, both of them are gonna get signed within the next couple of weeks," ESPN's Tim Kurkjian said in part on Monday evening's edition of SportsCenter.

If the Twins don't strike, other teams certainly will.