France vs. Brazil: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

France take on Brazil on Wednesday at the 2019 Toulon Tournament, with both teams in good shape after picking up victories in their opening matches.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Qatar, while Brazil comfortably beat Guatemala 4-0 in their first match.

Wednesday's game promises to be an intriguing encounter between the top two teams in Group B, and victory for either will put them in a dominant position in the group.

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 6:30 p.m BST/1:30 ET

TV Info: FreeSports (422) UK

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.). Online updates, per official website.

Match Preview

Hosts France started the competition well with goals from Metz full-back Yann Godart and Toulouse forward Adil Taoui giving them a winning start.

French football writer Jeremy Smith explained why it was such an impressive result:

Godart bagged the opener but also impressed with his defensive play, according to football writer Zach Lowy:

The 17-year-old is not the only defender who has shone for France at the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Loic Mbe Soh has also played a key role, per Lowy:

Jean-Luc Vannuchi's side now face a tougher test against a Brazil team who look to be the strongest team at the tournament.

Brazil can look to players such as Bayer Leverkusen winger Paulinho and RB Leipzig forward Matheus Cunha, as well as Manchester City's Douglas Luiz and Real Betis defender Emerson.

Luiz ran the show against Guatemala and even got the on the scoresheet by bagging Brazil's fourth goal:

Emerson also put in a lively display at right-back, and he was not afraid to get forward and join in the attack in the penalty area.

Brazil demonstrated in their opening match the attacking talents they possess in their squad, and their extra experience should also prove key against France.

Prediction: France 0-2 Brazil