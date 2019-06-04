France vs. Brazil: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

France vs. Brazil: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and PredictionJune 4, 2019
France take on Brazil on Wednesday at the 2019 Toulon Tournament, with both teams in good shape after picking up victories in their opening matches.
The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Qatar, while Brazil comfortably beat Guatemala 4-0 in their first match.
Wednesday's game promises to be an intriguing encounter between the top two teams in Group B, and victory for either will put them in a dominant position in the group.
Date: Wednesday, June 5
Time: 6:30 p.m BST/1:30 ET
TV Info: FreeSports (422) UK
Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.). Online updates, per official website.
Match Preview
Hosts France started the competition well with goals from Metz full-back Yann Godart and Toulouse forward Adil Taoui giving them a winning start.
French football writer Jeremy Smith explained why it was such an impressive result:
Jeremy Smith @jeremysmith98
France make a winning start to the @TournoiMRevello (formerly the Toulon Tournament), A first half goal from @FCMetz defender Yann Godart and an injury time penalty from Toulouse striker Adil Taoui securing a 2-0 win over Qatar. Impressive win as it was France U18 vs Qatar U22.
Godart bagged the opener but also impressed with his defensive play, according to football writer Zach Lowy:
Zach Lowy @ZachLowy
The best fullbacks I’ve seen at the Toulon Tournament so far have been RB Yann Godart (17, Metz) and LB Rayan Aït-Nouri (17, Angers). Goddart broke up Qatar’s attacks with great positioning and tackles, while also chipping in a goal. Aït-Nouri very impressive in attack too.
The 17-year-old is not the only defender who has shone for France at the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Loic Mbe Soh has also played a key role, per Lowy:
Zach Lowy @ZachLowy
Impressive performances from both France and Qatar, but the best performer today has been Loïc Mbe Soh. Only 17 but looks like a seasoned pro. Powerful headers, precise on the ball, strong in the tackle and great positioning. No wonder PSG fans call him Thiago Silva’s heir. https://t.co/SLdhSKH93S
Jean-Luc Vannuchi's side now face a tougher test against a Brazil team who look to be the strongest team at the tournament.
Brazil can look to players such as Bayer Leverkusen winger Paulinho and RB Leipzig forward Matheus Cunha, as well as Manchester City's Douglas Luiz and Real Betis defender Emerson.
Luiz ran the show against Guatemala and even got the on the scoresheet by bagging Brazil's fourth goal:
Paulo Freitas @Cynegeticus
Brazil beat Guatemala 4-0 for the Toulon Tournament, goals scored by Pedrinho, Bruno Tabata, Wendel and Douglas Luiz. #BRAxGUA https://t.co/cXCrvuCuM8
Emerson also put in a lively display at right-back, and he was not afraid to get forward and join in the attack in the penalty area.
Brazil demonstrated in their opening match the attacking talents they possess in their squad, and their extra experience should also prove key against France.
Prediction: France 0-2 Brazil
