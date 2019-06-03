Ryan O'Reilly Scores Twice as Blues Beat Bruins; Even Up Stanley Cup Final at 2

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 03: Ryan O'Reilly #90 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his third period goal at 10:38 against the Boston Bruins in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues evened the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington got pulled from Game 3 after allowing five goals in a little over 32 minutes on the ice. The Blues goaltender rebounded with 21 saves to preserve the victory.

Ryan O'Reilly delivered the go-ahead score for St. Louis at the 10:38 mark of the third period, his fifth goal of the postseason.

Brayden Schenn added an empty-net goal with 1:29 left to put the Bruins away for good.

         

What's Next?

Winning Game 4 was critical for the Blues, as only one team ever has overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 5 is Thursday in Boston, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

