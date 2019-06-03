2019 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers Favored Ahead of Yankees in Latest Lines

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continue to win games, making them the co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series at 4-1 odds:

The Astros (40-20) and Dodgers (41-19) are two of only three teams in the majors with at least 40 wins entering Monday. The other is the Minnesota Twins, which has the best win percentage in baseball with a 40-18 record but still sit just fourth in the latest odds.

According to Caesars Palace, the Twins are only +650 to win it all this year, meaning a $100 bet could win $650.

This is behind the New York Yankees, who have been just as impressive with a 38-20 mark through the weekend's game.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Yankees' success this year is they are winning without some of their best players. Aaron Judge has only appeared in 20 games, Giancarlo Stanton has played three games and Luis Severino has been on the injured list all year.

However, Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres and others have picked up the slack to keep the team in first place.

The question is whether they can keep up with the Astros, who are also playing without some of their stars as Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer try to work their way back to the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Twins have to prove the hot starts from players like Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario aren't flukes.

In the National League, the Dodgers currently stand alone with Cody Bellinger working toward a triple crown. The team currently has a nine-game lead in the National League West and is seven games clear of anyone else in the league.

The Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies all have good odds to win the World Series at the moment, but it will be a challenge to get beyond Los Angeles based on how well the squad is playing.