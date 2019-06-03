Phillies' Odubel Herrera Has Leave Extended Until June 17 After Assault Arrest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) practices before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has had his administrative leave extended to June 17, according to Major League Baseball

Herrera was placed on leave last week after he was arrested in Atlantic City on May 27 and charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury. According to the police report obtained by Amy S. Rosenberg of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "Herrera left 'hand print markings' on his girlfriend's neck and 'small scratches' to her arms."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Get paid to comment, curate, and build community in the B/R App. Fill out this form to apply!

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Get paid to comment, curate, and build community in the B/R App. Fill out this form to apply!

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Cooney: Phillies Must Change It Up to Beat the Dodgers of the World

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Cooney: Phillies Must Change It Up to Beat the Dodgers of the World

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    Can Aiken Save Career from Being MLB's Worst Draft Bust?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Can Aiken Save Career from Being MLB's Worst Draft Bust?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Final 2019 MLB Mock Draft ✍️

    Who should your team take in Round 1?

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Final 2019 MLB Mock Draft ✍️

    Who should your team take in Round 1?

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report