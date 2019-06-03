Phillies' Odubel Herrera Has Leave Extended Until June 17 After Assault Arrest

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has had his administrative leave extended to June 17, according to Major League Baseball.

Herrera was placed on leave last week after he was arrested in Atlantic City on May 27 and charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury. According to the police report obtained by Amy S. Rosenberg of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "Herrera left 'hand print markings' on his girlfriend's neck and 'small scratches' to her arms."

