Lakers News: Tacko Fall to Work out for LA Ahead of NBA Draft Amid Knicks Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of the many teams planning to work out UCF center Tacko Fall ahead of the NBA draft, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Fall has a visit scheduled with the Lakers along with at least four more teams, including the New York Knicks. He has also already worked out for the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic.

After measuring at 7'7" in shoes at the NBA combine, it seems a lot of organizations want an up-close look at the unique prospect.

With a standing reach of 10'2 ½", Fall has turned a lot of heads.

As Marc Berman of the New York Post noted, teams first believed he would go undrafted but "now no one can be so sure." This could lead the Knicks to potentially target him with their No. 55 overall pick at the end of the second round.

The Lakers only have one pick—No. 4 overall—but they could either target Fall in free agency or trade into the second round on draft night.

Los Angeles could certainly use the size he provides after lacking depth in the frontcourt for much of the 2018-19 season. The front office traded Ivica Zubac during the season, while veteran centers JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler and Mike Muscala are all free agents.

Fall likely wouldn't be a full-time starter, but he could still provide value in short stints as a rebounder, finisher and rim-protector.

The Senegalese prospect finished last season averaging 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for UCF. While he is still relatively raw, he can help an NBA team and with the recent demand, it won't be a surprise to hear his name called on June 20.