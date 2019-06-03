Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Says He Wants to Play in NFL Until He's 45 Years Old

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Russell Wilson does not see an end in sight for his football career.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback recently told Michael Silver of NFL.com that he envisions himself in the league for at least another decade—with the "goal" of playing until he's 45:

"Seven years has gone by so fast. You think about just turning 30 years and what I have for the rest of my career -- for the next 10-15 years -- I'm just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew (Brees), guys like Tom (Brady), who (are playing into their 40s). I really look up to those guys. There's so much more to do."

Tom Brady, who himself has the stated goal of playing until age 45, won the Super Bowl last season at 41. While he's shown some signs of slippage, he remains one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks as his 42nd birthday approaches in August.

Drew Brees finished second in the NFL MVP voting last season during his age-39 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.