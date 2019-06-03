Warriors' Andre Iguodala on Hall of Fame Credentials: 'None of It Matters'

Tyler Conway
June 3, 2019

Andre Iguodala has made an interesting Hall of Fame case during his time with the Golden State Warriors. Despite making just one career All-Star team and never reaching an All-NBA pinnacle, he's on the precipice of winning a fourth championship while being arguably the glue that holds the roster together.

Not that any of this interests him. 

"I don't care. None of it matters," he told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic regarding his Hall of Fame candidacy. "Does anyone remember any of those speeches other than Jordan's?"

 "See, here's how it works. One day, you're replaced. Then it's some other motherf--ker in there. And then there's another motherf--ker. And another after that. Nobody remembers anything. None of it matters!"

From an individual credentials standpoint, Iguodala does not look like a Hall of Famer on paper. He would be just the 31st player in history to make the Hall of Fame with zero or one All-Star selections. A vast majority of those players were selected for non-basketball, international basketball or ABA reasons.

Iguodala has a gold medal as part of the 2012 USA basketball team, but his candidacy will largely be based on these Warriors years.

