Report: Real Madrid Have Joao Felix Transfer Bid Rejected by Benfica

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Benfica have reportedly turned down an offer worth up to €120 million (£106 million) from Real Madrid for 19-year-old Joao Felix.

According to Manu Sainz of AS, Real tabled a bid of €80 million (£71 million), plus €40 million (£35 million) in add-ons, but Benfica want the full €120 million (£106 million) up front.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

