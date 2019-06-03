Report: Real Madrid Have Joao Felix Transfer Bid Rejected by Benfica

Benfica's midfielder Joao Felix arrives to celebrate as Benfica won the Portuguese League Championship at the end of the Portuguese League football match between Benfica and Santa Clara at the Luz stadium in Porto on May 18, 2019. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)
Benfica have reportedly turned down an offer worth up to €120 million (£106 million) from Real Madrid for 19-year-old Joao Felix.

According to Manu Sainz of AS, Real tabled a bid of €80 million (£71 million), plus €40 million (£35 million) in add-ons, but Benfica want the full €120 million (£106 million) up front. 

                                    

