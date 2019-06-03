Look: Warriors' Twitter Roasts Drake After His Reaction to Quinn Cook 3-Pointer

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Quinn Cook helped silence the crowd at Scotiabank Arena with some clutch shots Sunday night, including arguably the loudest fan in the building.

Cook celebrated with Stephen Curry after knocking down his third three-pointer of the game. The Golden State Warriors account captured Drake looking on, clearly upset with the situation:

Golden State went on to secure a 109-104 win in Game 2, evening the NBA Finals at 1-1.

Drake has been a prominent part of the Raptors' run this postseason, but he has made enemies on opposing teams around the league. The rapper was seen talking trash with Draymond Green and Curry after Toronto's Game 1 win:

It's hard to argue with the Warriors enjoying his disappointment now that the tables have turned.