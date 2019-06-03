Look: Warriors' Twitter Roasts Drake After His Reaction to Quinn Cook 3-Pointer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Drake reacts in the first half during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Quinn Cook helped silence the crowd at Scotiabank Arena with some clutch shots Sunday night, including arguably the loudest fan in the building.

Cook celebrated with Stephen Curry after knocking down his third three-pointer of the game. The Golden State Warriors account captured Drake looking on, clearly upset with the situation:

Golden State went on to secure a 109-104 win in Game 2, evening the NBA Finals at 1-1.

Drake has been a prominent part of the Raptors' run this postseason, but he has made enemies on opposing teams around the league. The rapper was seen talking trash with Draymond Green and Curry after Toronto's Game 1 win:

It's hard to argue with the Warriors enjoying his disappointment now that the tables have turned.

Related

    Splash Bros Get Glory, But Other Guys Won Game 2

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Splash Bros Get Glory, But Other Guys Won Game 2

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Slowed Down Raps Supporting Cast

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Slowed Down Raps Supporting Cast

    Dane Delgado
    via ProBasketballTalk

    Dubs Players Are Dropping Like Flies and They’re Still Winning

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Players Are Dropping Like Flies and They’re Still Winning

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Draymond Once Again Shows Why He’s the Warriors’ Heart

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond Once Again Shows Why He’s the Warriors’ Heart

    Dan Feldman
    via ProBasketballTalk