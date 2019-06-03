Video: Andre Iguodala Discusses His Love for Stephen Curry After Warriors Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, but he hasn't been immune to a healthy dose of criticism during his career.

After the Warriors' 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, teammate Andre Iguodala addressed the critics, per 95.7 The Game:

"I've never seen a person—such a good person—ever get some backlash or whatever from his peers because they're so jealous of what he has. ... Whatever it takes to protect his legacy, I'm all for it."

Iguodala also called Curry "a good dude" and a "good guy to be around":

Only four players have continuously played for the Warriors from the 2013-14 season (the year prior to the team's championship run) to present date: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Curry and Iguodala.

Naturally, the chemistry and bonds are clearly strong between the quartet, helping lead to three titles in four years. And it also means that the players may feel the need to defend their teammates in the media when necessary.

Curry has been a particular target for critics, with ex-players being a notable example. Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated went long on the topic in June 2016 and provided numerous examples of former players (e.g. Oscar Robertson and Cedric Ceballos) speaking out against the point guard's play.

"They don't expose Steph and the way he plays defense," Ceballos said on the Steve Gorman Sports! show on Fox Sports Radio. "I don't think [my old, 1993-94 Phoenix Suns team] would have a problem with Golden State."

In March 2019, a poll of current NBA players via The Athletic didn't rate Curry particularly well in certain categories. The floor general only received 7.4 percent of votes for a question asking who the league's best ball-handler may be. He only got 6.4 percent of votes on a question regarding who players would sign first for a hypothetical roster from scratch, and he received zero MVP votes.

Regardless of anyone's opinion on Curry's legacy, the Warriors are the favorites to win their fourth title in five years. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The seven-game series is tied at one apiece.