Watch Stephen Curry Detail DeMarcus Cousins' Impact for Warriors in Game 2 Win

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a shot against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins missed 14 straight playoff games with a quad injury before returning for Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors.

He only saw eight minutes of court time in the 118-109 loss to the Raps on Thursday, but he excelled in Game 2 with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Dubs' 109-104 victory Sunday. Cousins got the starting nod and played 28 minutes.

After the game, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry detailed Cousins' positive impact on both ends:

Of note, Cousins' offensive versatility was on full display Sunday. He hit a three from the top of the key to cut the Raptors' second-quarter lead to 42-35:

His passing and court vision were exceptional as well on a night where every second-half basket was assisted:

Ultimately, Cousins poses a significant problem for the Raps, who must find a way to deal with the big man before Game 3. That matchup is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

