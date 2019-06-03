Watch Stephen Curry Detail DeMarcus Cousins' Impact for Warriors in Game 2 Win

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins missed 14 straight playoff games with a quad injury before returning for Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors.

He only saw eight minutes of court time in the 118-109 loss to the Raps on Thursday, but he excelled in Game 2 with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Dubs' 109-104 victory Sunday. Cousins got the starting nod and played 28 minutes.

After the game, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry detailed Cousins' positive impact on both ends:

Of note, Cousins' offensive versatility was on full display Sunday. He hit a three from the top of the key to cut the Raptors' second-quarter lead to 42-35:

His passing and court vision were exceptional as well on a night where every second-half basket was assisted:

Ultimately, Cousins poses a significant problem for the Raps, who must find a way to deal with the big man before Game 3. That matchup is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.