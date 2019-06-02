2019 NBA Finals Odds: Warriors Open as 5.5-Point Favorites vs. Raptors in Game 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

After evening the series with a Game 2 win, the Golden State Warriors are now 5.5-point favorites over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3:

They are also heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals for the fourth time in five years:

Golden State was certainly impressive in Sunday's 109-104 win, getting plenty of big contributions from a variety of sources.

Klay Thompson (25 points) and Stephen Curry (23 points) provided the scoring while Draymond Green was everywhere with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Perhaps the most surprising contributions came from DeMarcus Cousins, who got the start and finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

If he can continue to provide that type of production, the Warriors will be even more difficult to defeat.

Adding in depth from Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook and the fact the squad has won five straight games at Oracle Arena, it makes sense to back the defending champions in Wednesday's game—and potentially beyond.

However, injuries could be a major story going forward.

Kevin Durant has missed the team's last seven games, and it doesn't appear as though he is going to return any time soon. He had yet to be cleared for full contact practice as of Sunday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Things got even worse for Golden State in Game 2 when Klay Thompson was forced out of the contest with hamstring tightness. Kevon Looney also suffered a chest contusion in the win and was forced to leave early.

These injuries are worth monitoring, as they could play a major role in how the Warriors fare over the next few games.

With Kawhi Leonard totaling 34 points and 14 rebounds in Game 2, it would be a mistake to count him and the Raptors out against a likely shorthanded opponent.