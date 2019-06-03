MLB Draft Tracker 2019: Live Rounds 1-2 Results and Picks

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles step to the podium first to start Monday's 2019 MLB draft from MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, where a batter-heavy class awaits to alter the league's landscape.

Those Orioles will start a run on a 32-pick opening round as part of a 77-pick order through post-Round 2 compensation picks. Tuesday and Wednesday through the day will later handle Rounds 3-40.

Though this year doesn't boast Kyler Murray intrigue, there are similar questions facing prospects and teams have to decide early in the order whether capitalizing on the best hitters is the approach or if taking premium prospects on the mound is a better idea. Like any year, intrigue surrounds whether each top pick will even see the field soon or instead merely boost a farm system while developing.

Below, we'll update as the draft unfolds and in the interim take a glance at the top storylines.

2019 MLB Draft Day 1 Results

Round 1

1. Baltimore Orioles:

2. Kansas City Royals:

3. Chicago White Sox:

4. Miami Marlins:

5. Detroit Tigers:

6. San Diego Padres:

7. Cincinnati Reds:

8. Texas Rangers:

9. Atlanta Braves:

10. San Francisco Giants:

11. Toronto Blue Jays:

12. New York Mets:

13. Minnesota Twins:

14. Philadelphia Phillies:

15. Los Angeles Angels:

16. Arizona Diamondbacks:

17. Washington Nationals:

18. Pittsburgh Pirates:

19. St. Louis Cardinals:

20. Seattle Mariners:

21. Atlanta Braves:

22. Tampa Bay Rays:

23. Colorado Rockies:

24. Cleveland Indians:

25. Los Angeles Dodgers:

26. Arizona Diamondbacks:

27. Chicago Cubs:

28. Milwaukee Brewers:

29. Oakland Athletics:

30. New York Yankees:

31. Los Angeles Dodgers:

32. Houston Astros:

Compensation Picks

33. Arizona Diamondbacks:



34. Arizona Diamondbacks:

Competitive Balance Round A

35. Miami Marlins:

36. Tampa Bay Rays:

37. Pittsburgh Pirates:

38. New York Yankees:

39. Minnesota Twins:

40. Tampa Bay Rays:

41. Texas Rangers:

Round 2

42. Baltimore Orioles:

43. Boston Red Sox:

44. Kansas City Royals:

45. Chicago White Sox:

46. Miami Marlins:

47. Detroit Tigers:

48. San Diego Padres:

49. Cincinnati Reds:

50. Texas Rangers:

51. San Francisco Giants:

52. Toronto Blue Jays:

53. New York Mets:

54. Minnesota Twins:

55. Los Angeles Angels:

56. Arizona Diamondbacks:

57. Pittsburgh Pirates:

58. St. Louis Cardinals:

59. Seattle Mariners:

60. Atlanta Braves:

61. Tampa Bay Rays:

62. Colorado Rockies:

63. Cleveland Indians:

64. Chicago Cubs:

65. Milwaukee Brewers:

66. Oakland Athletics:

67. New York Yankees:

68. Houston Astros:

69. Boston Red Sox:

Competitive Balance Round B

70. Kansas City Royals:

71. Baltimore Orioles:

72. Pittsburgh Pirates:

73. San Diego Padres:

74. Arizona Diamondbacks:

75. Arizona Diamondbacks:

76. Seattle Mariners:

77. Colorado Rockies:

Compensation Picks

78. Los Angeles Dodgers:

Full draft order, compensation explanations and pick monetary values available at MLB.com.

All Things Arizona

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Baltimore might boast the top pick but no team comes close to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the intrigue department.

One glance at the pre-draft order says it all: the Diamondbacks hold the 16th and 26th picks in the first round, boast both post-Round 1 compensation picks, a second-round pick and two more picks in the Competitive Balance Round B. Patrick Corbin signed with Washington, giving Arizona the 33rd pick as compensation, while A.J. Pollock signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, awarding Arizona No. 34.

Above all else, the Diamondbacks have both first-round picks because last year's 25th pick, Matt McLain, chose not to sign with the team.

In other words, Arizona expects a big infusion of talent to right the ship.

“I think having the number of picks we have helps us artificially infuse a volume of talent into the organization that we wouldn’t be able to do in just a normal, traditional Draft," general manager Mike Hazen said, according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert. "I think this helps with continuing to build our organization quite a bit.”

The long-term struggles aren't hard to see, as the Diamondbacks have made one postseason appearance dating back to 2012 and as of this writing only sit at .500. Pitching might be the first thing addressed with a long-term range in mind, but the Diamondbacks have enough assets to address plenty of problem areas more effectively than most.

Adley Rutschman Commands the Show

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Last year's Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series looks like the surefire first-overall pick.

The intrigue at the top this year simply isn't as dramatic as it is in year's past, let alone in other sports. Call it a testament to Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State, an efficient presence at the plate who brings plenty to the table as a potential franchise player behind it, too.

Look at it this way: teams are intentionally walking him with the bases loaded:

Rutschman had a .419 average with 17 homers, 73 walks and a .580 on-base percentage through 55 games this year, so he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

MLB.com's scouting report about the left-handed slugger also had this to say about his all-around game: "Rutschman is also outstanding behind the plate, with excellent hands, agility and a very strong throwing arm. He's even a better runner than some give him credit for. With his all-around skills at a premium position while playing at the pinnacle of college baseball, Rutschman will be at the forefront of all conversations for the top pick in the Draft."

And if Baltimore for some reason decides to go a different direction? All sorts of chaos might break out as the Rutschman sweepstakes get underway.

The Maurice Hampton Question

Maurice Hampton isn't Kyler Murray—but his draft process might put on a similar spectacle.

Hampton, a product of Memphis University High in Tennessee, was the first player to win Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball during the same season and he went on to commit to LSU as a defensive back.

But the 6'0", 210-pound athlete certainly has options.

Rated 29th on MLB.com's big board, his writeup mentions he's one of just four players named an Under Armour All-American in two sports:

"Like most athletes who star in multiple sports, Hampton needs refinement on the diamond, but his huge upside could make the patience that will be required in his development worth it. His right-handed swing could get smoother but still generates impressive bat speed and exit velocities, giving him the potential for 25 or more homers on an annual basis if he makes enough contact. "

Maurice Hampton Sr. kept it straightforward with Khari Thompson of Memphis Commercial Appeal when talking about the draft: “If it’s in the first round he’ll definitely take a good look at it, but if it’s second round he’ll probably be at LSU."

Like anyone else, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will have a close eye on the proceedings Monday night. Hampton wouldn't be the first high-profile player to turn down droves of MLB money for a chance to keep playing football at the collegiate level before trying to make the NFL leap.

But Hampton's stance in the middle of the proceedings won't be any less interesting once the first round gets underway.