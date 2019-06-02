Video: Drake Rocks 'Home Alone' Hoodie Shading Kevin Durant for NBA Finals Game 2

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Drake showed up to Scotiabank Arena for Game 2 of the NBA Finals in a hoodie featuring Kevin McCallister, the iconic Home Alone protagonist who defended his family's house from burglars on Christmas Eve.

Drake's team, the Toronto Raptors, is hosting the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Drake may feel the same as Kevin McCallister did right before he laid out a series of traps to stop the Wet Bandits.

"This is my house. I have to defend it," Kevin said. And he did, with the help of Old Man Marley/the South Bend Shovel Slayer.

The sweatshirt is also likely referencing Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who is out with a strained right calf. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that league sources told him the 10-time All-Star is expected to return "at some point midway through the NBA Finals."

No word if Drake ate a highly nutritious microwavable mac-and-cheese dinner or used a toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association afterward, but he's probably looking to call the Warriors les incompetents when this series is over.