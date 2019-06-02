Video: Drake Rocks 'Home Alone' Hoodie Shading Kevin Durant for NBA Finals Game 2

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 2: Drake looks on during Game Two of the NBA Finals between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Drake showed up to Scotiabank Arena for Game 2 of the NBA Finals in a hoodie featuring Kevin McCallister, the iconic Home Alone protagonist who defended his family's house from burglars on Christmas Eve.

Drake's team, the Toronto Raptors, is hosting the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Drake may feel the same as Kevin McCallister did right before he laid out a series of traps to stop the Wet Bandits.

"This is my house. I have to defend it," Kevin said. And he did, with the help of Old Man Marley/the South Bend Shovel Slayer.

The sweatshirt is also likely referencing Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who is out with a strained right calf. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that league sources told him the 10-time All-Star is expected to return "at some point midway through the NBA Finals."

No word if Drake ate a highly nutritious microwavable mac-and-cheese dinner or used a toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association afterward, but he's probably looking to call the Warriors les incompetents when this series is over.

