Steve Kerr Wears 'Vote for Our Lives' Shirt After Virginia Beach Shooting

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has once again advocated for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the latest American mass shooting.

Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area provided video of Kerr, who made remarks Sunday in response to a gunman killing 12 people in a Virginia Beach, Virginia, municipal center on Friday:

Kerr's shirt, which read "Vote for Our Lives," is a movement based on the student-led "March for Our Lives" demonstration that took place on March 24, 2018.

March for Our Lives has now evolved into a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization whose stated mission is "to harness the power of young people across the country to fight for sensible gun violence prevention policies that save lives."

Vote for Our Lives is the organization's effort to get people to register to vote and support politicians in favor of stricter gun control laws.

The gun control debate is personal for Kerr: His father, Malcolm, was shot and killed in January 1984. Malcolm Kerr, who was the American University of Beirut president, was killed by members of the Islamic Jihad.

Kerr has been a vocal gun-control advocate for years, notably speaking out after the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He's also praised students' efforts for stricter laws.

Kerr, who made the comments prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, is trying to lead his team to its fourth NBA championship in five years.