Fernandinho Says Neymar Has Support of Brazil Team After Rape Allegations

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJune 2, 2019

Brazil's midfielder Fernandinho (R) and forward Neymar attend a training session at the Tsentralny Stadium in Kazan on July 5, 2018, on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter final football match between Belgium and Brazil. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho says Neymar has the support of the Brazil team after the Paris Saint-Germain forward was accused of raping a woman in Paris.

Tite's squad is currently preparing for the 2019 Copa America, which begins in Brazil on June 14, and Fernandinho says he believes his team-mate is innocent of the charges, according to Reuters.

"I heard about this with great sadness and I thought it strange," he said. "Fifteen days of travel until the girl denounced him. But I think this is going to be cleared up as soon as possible and I believe in Neymar's innocence. We the players and the backroom staff are going to support him so that it doesn’t have any effect on the field."

In a Brazilian police report, the woman alleges Neymar raped her May 15 in a Paris hotel, according to the Associated Press.

The 27-year-old has denied the accusations and stated his innocence in a video on Instagram.

Neymar has spoken of his "surprise" and sadness at the accusations, as shown by Goal:

The video includes a caption in Portuguese that reads, "Due to extortion, I'm being forced to expose my life and my family," per BBC Sport.

In the video, Neymar shows a series of WhatsApp messages he says are from the woman "including photographs of her in her underwear," per BBC Sport.

The player's father has said his son is the victim of blackmail, per AFP Sport:

Rio de Janeiro police are to begin an investigation into Neymar "in relation to the release of intimate photos allegedly of the woman who has accused the footballer of rape," per AS

The report also notes that in Brazil it is "a crime to offer, share, transmit, sell, distribute or publish images or videos of sexual content by any means without the consent of the subject" and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Related

    Neymar's IG Video May Have Broken Brazilian Laws

    Police investigating his video response to rape allegation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar's IG Video May Have Broken Brazilian Laws

    Police investigating his video response to rape allegation

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Griezmann Turns It in for 2-0 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann Turns It in for 2-0 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    'I Cried a Little!': Klopp, Players React to Parade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'I Cried a Little!': Klopp, Players React to Parade

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Audacious Lemar Chip Gives France the Lead 🎥

    Bolivia losing early in friendly

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Audacious Lemar Chip Gives France the Lead 🎥

    Bolivia losing early in friendly

    Streamja
    via Streamja