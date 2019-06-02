Report: Adrien Rabiot Offered £170K-Per-Week Contract by Manchester United

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

BELGRADE, SERBIA - DECEMBER 11: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain at Rajko Mitic Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot a deal worth £170,000 per week to join the club as a free agent.

According to French website Le10Sport (h/t Daily Mirror's Aaron Flanagan), United are also offering the 24-year-old a sign-on fee of €5 million (£4.43 million). Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are said to be interested in Rabiot as well.

     

