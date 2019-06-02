Report: Adrien Rabiot Offered £170K-Per-Week Contract by Manchester United

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot a deal worth £170,000 per week to join the club as a free agent.

According to French website Le10Sport (h/t Daily Mirror's Aaron Flanagan), United are also offering the 24-year-old a sign-on fee of €5 million (£4.43 million). Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are said to be interested in Rabiot as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.