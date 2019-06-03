Ranking LeBron James' Ideal Superstar Teammates Next Season

1 of 7

How Lakers Can Pair Them: Trade for Paul using cap space

If Los Angeles strikes out on every other player on this list, it should see how much (if anything) the Rockets want for Paul.

Ignoring his contract for a moment, Paul was fifth in the NBA with 8.2 assists per game last season. He was also the only player to average at least eight assists and two steals, and he also put up 15.6 points per game. The Rockets were 7.4 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court last season, proving the 34-year-old still has a few good years left.

James and Paul, along with Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, are longtime friends, with James famously saying he would sacrifice financially to play with them.

"I really hope that, before our career is over, we can all play together," James told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck in 2016. "At least one, maybe one or two seasons—me, Melo, D-Wade, CP—we can get a year in. I would actually take a pay cut to do that."

If Wade decides to un-retire, this could finally be their chance.

While Anthony and Wade may not have much left, the pairing of James and Paul should be good for another couple of seasons. James has never played with a passer as gifted as Paul, who would take pressure off him as a playmaker.

The problem, of course, is Paul's contract. Due over $124 million the next three seasons, Paul has one of the NBA's most expensive deals. The Lakers would be paying James and Paul a combined $75.9 million next season alone, with increases each of the following two years.

The Rockets shouldn't be expecting much (if anything) in return for Paul, and simply trading him into the Lakers cap space would open roughly $24 million for Houston to go shopping with this summer. That flexibility alone could be worth it.

If all else fails for the Lakers in free agency, they should go after Paul.