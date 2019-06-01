Video: Watch Liverpool Erupt as Reds Win 2019 Champions League Title

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

It was quite the scene when Liverpool put Tottenham Hotspur away to claim the 2019 Champions League title.

After Mohamed Salah scored on a penalty kick in the second minute, the Reds held a one-goal lead for most of the match. It wasn't until the closing minutes that they were able to gain some breathing room, as Divock Origi made it a 2-0 score in the 87th minute.

That goal sent Liverpool into pandemonium:

That was a celebration more than a decade in the making, as the Reds had not won the Champions League crown since 2005. It marks the club's sixth overall Champions League title.