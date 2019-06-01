Video: Watch Liverpool Erupt as Reds Win 2019 Champions League Title

Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Liverpool won 2-0. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana/Associated Press

It was quite the scene when Liverpool put Tottenham Hotspur away to claim the 2019 Champions League title.

After Mohamed Salah scored on a penalty kick in the second minute, the Reds held a one-goal lead for most of the match. It wasn't until the closing minutes that they were able to gain some breathing room, as Divock Origi made it a 2-0 score in the 87th minute.

That goal sent Liverpool into pandemonium:

That was a celebration more than a decade in the making, as the Reds had not won the Champions League crown since 2005. It marks the club's sixth overall Champions League title.

