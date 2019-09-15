Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup will need an MRI on his knee, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday night.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News added that the MRI is set for Monday after Gallup missed time in the waning minutes of the Cowboys' 31-21 win against Washington earlier Sunday.

"There's some optimism here, but the exam will provide clarity," Gehlken wrote.

In June, Gallup's final OTA session was cut short due to "some tightness in his leg," The Athletic's Jon Machota reported at the time. However, it didn't impede his production through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Gallup recorded 68 yards on six catches Sunday. In Week 1 against the New York Giants, he notched 158 yards on seven receptions.

The 2018 third-round pick played all 16 games as a rookie. He had a bout of food poisoning ahead of the Cowboys' Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he decided to play through it.

Gallup tallied 33 catches on 68 targets for 507 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Should Gallup miss time, quarterback Dak Prescott can look to receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten to pick up the slack in addition to No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. Running back Ezekiel Elliott can also take pressure off of the passing game.

The Cowboys signed Cobb away from the Green Bay Packers in March, and the veteran developed an early rapport with Prescott in May OTAs, while Witten has seamlessly slipped back into Dallas' attack after spending last season retired.

The 2-0 Cowboys will face the 0-2 Miami Dolphins next Sunday.