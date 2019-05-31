Video: Draymond Green Walks Around Toronto in Drake Hoodie After Game 1 Exchange

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 31, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

In the 2019 NBA Finals, it seems imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery. 

While the series is officially billed as the Toronto Raptors versus the Golden State Warriors, it has quickly unofficially become Drake versus Draymond Green.

Following the Raptors' 118-109 Game 1 win Thursday night, the Toronto rapper chirped at Green that he was "trash." The Warriors forward responded Friday by walking around Toronto wearing a Drake hoodie:

Green's clapback method may have been inspired by Drake attending Game 1 wearing a throwback Raptors jersey of Dell Curry's, who is, of course, the father of Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry

While Green chose to playfully poke fun at Drake, the three-time NBA champion wouldn't give Drizzy the time of day when a reporter asked about their postgame "scuffle": 

Green and the Warriors' next shot to throw shade at Drake will be if they can win Sunday's Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena to even the series. 

