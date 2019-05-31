Video: Draymond Green Walks Around Toronto in Drake Hoodie After Game 1 Exchange

Video: Draymond Green Walks Around Toronto in Drake Hoodie After Game 1 ExchangeMay 31, 2019
In the 2019 NBA Finals, it seems imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery.
While the series is officially billed as the Toronto Raptors versus the Golden State Warriors, it has quickly unofficially become Drake versus Draymond Green.
Following the Raptors' 118-109 Game 1 win Thursday night, the Toronto rapper chirped at Green that he was "trash." The Warriors forward responded Friday by walking around Toronto wearing a Drake hoodie:
Dray really walking around Toronto in a Drake hoodie 💀 (via @Money23Green) https://t.co/UR2X86lYcB
Green's clapback method may have been inspired by Drake attending Game 1 wearing a throwback Raptors jersey of Dell Curry's, who is, of course, the father of Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry.
Drake wearing an early 2000s throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey and Vince Carter’s Nike Shox BB4s to Game 1 of the #NBAFinals https://t.co/hak3mdv23x
While Green chose to playfully poke fun at Drake, the three-time NBA champion wouldn't give Drizzy the time of day when a reporter asked about their postgame "scuffle":
Green and the Warriors' next shot to throw shade at Drake will be if they can win Sunday's Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena to even the series.
