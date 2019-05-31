2019 NBA Draft Rumors: RJ Barrett Declines Grizzlies Workout Amid Ja Morant Buzz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

NBA draft prospect RJ Barrett reportedly declined the opportunity to work out with the Memphis Grizzlies leading up to the 2019 NBA draft at Barclays Center on June 20.

According to Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN.com, Memphis' front office requested a private workout with the Duke product even though the team's ownership group "is still telling people around the league the team is locked in on [Ja] Morant."

Givony and Schmitz noted Barrett has thus far declined to work out with the Grizzlies but could change his mind. He will work out with the New York Knicks on June 10.

Barrett figures to be the No. 3 pick—the spot where the Knicks are drafting—after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, respectively. While that would put him in New York, the ESPN report suggested the Knicks have explored trading back in an effort to land more pieces to put around potential free-agent signings Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

Even if the Grizzlies are locked in on Morant, it makes sense to explore the possibility of selecting Barrett.

The former Blue Devil was a consensus All-American and first-team All-ACC despite playing alongside Williamson, and he averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night. He can handle the ball, work in pick-and-rolls and play off the rock if needed as a secondary scorer.

He is someone who could work alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., with the pair the building blocks of the Grizzlies for years to come. Morant could slide in to such a role as well.     

Related

    Why Clippers Got Fined 👀

    Doc Rivers said '[Kawhi] is the most like Jordan that we've seen'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Clippers Got Fined 👀

    Doc Rivers said '[Kawhi] is the most like Jordan that we've seen'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Clippers Fined $50K for Tampering

    Fine comes after Doc Rivers praised Kawhi on TV

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Fined $50K for Tampering

    Fine comes after Doc Rivers praised Kawhi on TV

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf) Officially Out for Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf) Officially Out for Game 2

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors' Run ‘Bittersweet’ for Former Vancouver Grizzlies Owner

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Raptors' Run ‘Bittersweet’ for Former Vancouver Grizzlies Owner

    Gemma Karstens-Smith
    via thestar.com