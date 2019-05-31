Reports: Maurizio Sarri Agrees to Chelsea Release, Will Join Juventus as Manager

Reports: Maurizio Sarri Agrees to Chelsea Release, Will Join Juventus as ManagerMay 31, 2019
Chelsea have agreed to release manager Maurizio Sarri so he can join Serie A giants Juventus, according to multiple Italian outlets.
SportItalia's Alfredo Pedulla and Sky Sport Italia have both reported the news:
The source for this story is Sportitalia transfer guru @AlfredoPedulla , who had the most reliable info when Sarri was negotiating his move from #Napoli to #CFC https://t.co/UDmOwNDQn2
Sky Sport Italia now also reporting #ChelseaFC have given the all-clear to release Maurizio Sarri so he can join #Juventus #CFC https://t.co/UDmOwNDQn2
According to Goal's Romeo Agresti, the tactician already has an agreement in place with the Bianconeri:
Sarri has informed Chelsea that he wants to leave the club, he has an agreement with Juventus. The bianconeri are waiting for the green light to appoint their new coach 🔜😎 https://t.co/yVGYE71eqp
Sarri just finished his first season with the Blues, guiding the side to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League title.
After the 4-1 triumph over Arsenal on Wednesday in the final, sports writer Rob Harris noted it was vindication for Sarri, who wasn't always popular with certain sections of the fans:
Those Chelsea fans who were chanting “f*** Sarriball” now get to celebrate end of season with 3rd place finish and European trophy delivered by Sarri
Despite the positive results in his first season in England, his future has been in question, and Goal asked the question whether he should stay in the job:
Some Chelsea fans didn't think he got a fair chance:
Sarri has won more trophies at Chelsea in twelve month than both Klopp and Pochettino have at Liverpool and Tottenham. Klopp has been at Liverpool three and a half years. Pochettino five years
The Europa League win marked the first major trophy of Sarri's career. He previously worked at several clubs in the lower Italian leagues and emerged as a top manager with Napoli, where he fell just short of winning Serie A due to Juventus' dominance.
Former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri guided the Bianconeri to five straight Serie A titles, but he couldn't get the Italians over the hump in Europe, falling short in two finals.
Because of the club's massive success domestically, Sarri would be under tremendous pressure to hit the ground running. His intricate play style makes such a feat difficult, especially in a summer where key players like Cristiano Ronaldo and others could return to the club late after playing for the national team in the UEFA Nations Cup or the Copa America.
