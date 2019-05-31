NBA Finals 2019 MVP Odds: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Skyrockets After Game 1 Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Bettors hoping to get favorable NBA Finals MVP odds on Pascal Siakam missed their windows.

Caesars Palace noted Siakam's odds to take home the trophy went from plus-6000 (bet $100 to win $6,000) to plus-850 after he led the Toronto Raptors to a 118-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Thursday's Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Siakam finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 14-of-17 from the field. He was the best player on the floor in a game that included Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Raptors needed such a performance because five-time All-Star Kyle Lowry was a mere 2-of-9 from the field, and all-around superstar Leonard was 5-of-14.

Siakam aggressively attacked Golden State's defense in transition and the half court, showing no signs of backing down even when matched up against five-time All-Defensive selection Green. Draymond found himself in foul trouble in the second half, which caused Siakam to become even more aggressive on the offensive side.

Green understands Siakam's importance in the Finals after his performance in Game 1 and told reporters, "I gotta take him out of this series, and that's on me."

The fact that Green is taking it upon himself to stop Siakam should cause concern for those looking to bet on the Raptors forward as the NBA Finals MVP. It is only natural to expect his numbers to come back to earth in the coming games, especially if Leonard is more efficient as the primary playmaker.

There is also the realization that the Warriors could overcome one road loss and win the series, which would suggest Curry, Thompson or someone else could win MVP.

Siakam has better odds at the award after his breakout performance, but he is still something of a long shot.