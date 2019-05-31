Draymond Green on Drake's Trash Talk After Game 1: 'I Don't Mind It. It's Fun.'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green continued to downplay his interaction with Toronto Raptors superfan Drake after the Dubs' 118-109 loss Thursday in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals:

Green was previously asked about the postgame trash-talking session between himself and the famed rapper after the series opener and he was quick to shoot down it being described as a "scuffle."

"I didn't hit him and he didn't hit me or I didn't push him or he didn't push me," he told reporters. "We talked. We barked a little bit. But I wouldn't necessarily consider that a scuffle. Not really what I, personally, would consider a scuffle."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during a press conference ahead of Game 1 the league was in communication with Drake and his manager about the music superstar's actions during games—including giving Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub—and believed they finished that discussion in a "good place":

"We understood that in this case, given Drake's relationship to the team, it's not the same as just any fan who happened to be courtside touching a coach. But I think that's an absolute bright line that we have to draw. So that's one example, and I would also say that I think the issue for the league is that he has this ambassador-type role with the team. So he is viewed a little differently than any fan sitting there. But at the same time, I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn't be crossed in terms of how a competing team is addressed, or the officials, for that matter."

Drake remained active on the sideline throughout Game 1, though he didn't make contact with any coaches, players or officials. His verbal exchange with Green after the final horn was the only notable interaction during the night.

It's unclear whether the NBA plans to take any further action before Game 2 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.