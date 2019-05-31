Former Vikings OT T.J. Clemmings Signs Contract with Bears

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Veteran offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings signed with the Chicago Bears on Friday, though contract details were not made public.

The 27-year-old is expected to compete for a backup spot as a swing tackle.

Taken out of Pittsburgh in the fourth round in 2015, Clemmings spent the first two years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He made 30 starts from 2015-16, helping pave the way for running back Adrian Peterson to lead the league in rushing (1,485 yards) in 2015.

Minnesota opted to move on following the 2017 preseason, leading Washington to claim him off waivers.

Clemmings made six appearances, including a pair of starts, in the nation's capital in 2017. However, an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve to end the season.

He spent the 2018 campaign with the Oakland Raiders, though a knee injury limited him to just four games.

According to Pro Football Focus' Brett Whitefield, Clemmings was the worst-graded tackle (31.0 PFF overall grade) in 2016. He allowed 58 total pressures (third-most in the league) and an NFL-high nine sacks that season.

Clemmings has experience starting at both left and right tackle, and he has also put some work in at guard. That versatility could help him earn a spot on the Bears roster, as it would provide the team with depth along the line.