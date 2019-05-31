Barcelona's Clement Lenglet: 'We Are All on Alert' for Antoine Griezmann Move

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has heaped praise on his France team-mate Antoine Griezmann and said "we are all on alert" for the forward's impending departure from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann announced in mid-May that he will leave Atleti this summer after five successful seasons at the club:

It was widely expected he would join Barcelona for €120 million (£106 million), and that still seems the most likely scenario.

However, the move has yet to be confirmed, and the Independent's Miguel Delaney reported on May 24 that the 28-year-old could join Manchester United.

Lenglet said he is as in the dark as everyone, but he praised Griezmann as one of the best players in Spain, per Marca:

"Griezmann is one of the three or four best players in La Liga as he has been in the league for many years and he scores many goals every season. He is Atletico Madrid's star and one of the great stars in La Liga. We haven't talked about Barcelona and he hasn't spoken about his future yet. We don't know where he is going to play and we must wait, but we are all on alert."

Griezmann will be a huge loss for Atleti given he has been their most potent attacking threat since he moved to the club from Real Sociedad in 2014:

He was vital to their UEFA Europa League triumph last season and has scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for the club.

Wherever he ends up, he will likely be looking to play the same talismanic role he has at Atleti in recent times.

That will not be the case if he moves to Barca, where Lionel Messi is the star player and there are numerous other stalwarts including Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

At United, on the other hand, Griezmann could play a key role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attempts to turn the Red Devils into Premier League title challengers once again.

However, the Frenchman would have to sacrifice playing UEFA Champions League football for at least a season as United will only be in the Europa League next term.

Given Griezmann is in the peak years of his playing career, he may not be prepared to do that.