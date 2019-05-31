Emerson Palmieri's 'Future Is in London,' Says Chelsea Defender's Agent

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Chelsea's Brazilian-Italian defender Emerson Palmieri (L) is chased by 15 and Arsenal's Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos (R) during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijian on May 29, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images)
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

Emerson Palmieri is "happy" at Chelsea and will remain at the club into next season, his representative has confirmed. 

The left-back joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018, but he was handed just 279 minutes of Premier League action by manager Antonio Conte in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Due to the presence of Marcos Alonso in the Chelsea squad, Emerson still only started seven of their 38 Premier League games in 2018-19.

However, the Italy international played in 11 of Chelsea's 15 games in their triumphant UEFA Europa League campaign, providing an assist for Olivier Giroud's opener as they beat Arsenal 4-1 in Wednesday's final (U.S. only):

Per Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Football Italia), despite links with a return to Serie A, Leonardo Cornacini, a representative for Emerson's agency Elenko Sports, has now confirmed the 24-year-old plans to stay at Stamford Bridge:

"He still has years left on his contract. He's happy and the club are happy to keep him. We're certain that his future is in London."

Emerson, whose current deal at Chelsea runs to 2022, will likely aim to make more Premier League appearances next term.

Alonso, 28, was first choice for much of the 2018-19 season, but he was dropped in favour of Emerson towards the end of the season as he struggled to cope with Sarri's rigid 4-3-3 formation.

As well as underwhelming defensively, Alonso's delivery into the box has been poorer than before:

There could well be an opportunity for Emerson to become Sarri's first-choice left-back next season if he can prove that he is the more reliable option. 

Related

    Tottenham End Interest in Andre Gomes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham End Interest in Andre Gomes

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Man Utd Outbid City for Bruno Fernandes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Outbid City for Bruno Fernandes

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness

    Man Utd Chasing Chelsea's Reece James

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Man Utd Chasing Chelsea's Reece James

    Matthew Stead
    via Football365

    B/R Insider: Latest on the Big Transfers

    Hazard, Lukaku and more

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    B/R Insider: Latest on the Big Transfers

    Hazard, Lukaku and more

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report