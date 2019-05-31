Watch Drake Call Draymond Green 'Trash' After Raptors Beat Warriors in Game 1

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Drake didn't exactly hold back after his beloved Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The rapper engaged in a back-and-forth with Draymond Green as Golden State left the floor and even called the Michigan State product "trash."

Green wasn't exactly great in the loss and shot just 2-of-9 from the field with six turnovers, but he did finish with a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Still, he is a three-time champion and three-time All-Star who uses emotion as fuel on the floor. Drake trash-talking him after just one game feels like a dangerous decision for the Raptors fan, especially when all Green and the Warriors must do to steal home-court advantage is win one in Toronto.

If nothing else, Green can talk about Drake's sideline antics with the Milwaukee Bucks after the rapper made headlines for his taunts during the Eastern Conference Finals.


