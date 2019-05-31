Watch Drake Call Draymond Green 'Trash' After Raptors Beat Warriors in Game 1

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Drake didn't exactly hold back after his beloved Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The rapper engaged in a back-and-forth with Draymond Green as Golden State left the floor and even called the Michigan State product "trash."

Green wasn't exactly great in the loss and shot just 2-of-9 from the field with six turnovers, but he did finish with a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Still, he is a three-time champion and three-time All-Star who uses emotion as fuel on the floor. Drake trash-talking him after just one game feels like a dangerous decision for the Raptors fan, especially when all Green and the Warriors must do to steal home-court advantage is win one in Toronto.

If nothing else, Green can talk about Drake's sideline antics with the Milwaukee Bucks after the rapper made headlines for his taunts during the Eastern Conference Finals.



