Warriors' Andre Iguodala Says He'll Be 'Fine' After Suffering Injury in Game 1

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala told reporters he'll "be fine" after he was taken out late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors with an undisclosed leg injury.

The 15-year veteran also said he should be good to go for Game 2, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports.

Head coach Steve Kerr told the media that Iguodala "is okay" and will have further updates on Friday.

Iguodala began limping after he made a hook shot with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. He played 36 more seconds before Alfonzo McKinnie replaced him for the final stretch of the Dubs' 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Iguodala missed the final game of the Western Conference Finals with a sore left calf. He was good to go for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, however, and posted six points, seven assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

Iguodala will have two full days to rest before Game 2 on Sunday.

The Warriors need his defensive versatility and veteran presence, especially with 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant likely out for Game 2 with the strained right calf suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

It sounds like Iguodala will play, but if he can't go or is limited for whatever reason, then McKinnie should absorb a good chunk of his minutes. The second-year pro, who played 72 regular-season games and made five starts, averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.

The Warriors have been hit with injuries at the worst possible time. Aside from Durant and Iguodala, center DeMarcus Cousins is just rounding back into form after missing 14 playoff games with a quad injury suffered in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins only played eight minutes on Thursday, scoring three points, dishing two assists and coming up with two steals. He was productive during his court time, but the big man may not be able to play for prolonged stretches as he works his way back.

The Warriors could potentially be without Durant and a limited Cousins on Sunday, but they are only slight underdogs. Per Caesars Palace (h/t B/R Betting), the Raptors opened as 1.5-point favorites for Game 2, which begins at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto.