Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors to Game 1 NBA Finals Win over Steph Curry, Warriors

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors wasted no time announcing their presence at their first NBA Finals in franchise history.

Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Thursday's Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena, handing the two-time defending champions just their second loss in an NBA Finals game since 2016.

Pascal Siakam led the way with 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks while hitting a head-turning 14-of-17 shots from the field. Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Marc Gasol (20 points and seven boards) and Fred VanVleet (15 points) contributed to a balanced attack.

Stephen Curry (34 points) and Klay Thompson (21 points) did what they could for the Warriors, but they were the only visitors to score more than 10 points in defeat.

X-Factor Siakam Proves He Can Swing Series in Raptors' Favor

This series was billed as Leonard against the Warriors.

After all, he is the transcendent star they traded for who drilled the winning shot in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers and out-dueled potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He was also primed to challenge Golden State in the 2017 Western Conference Finals as a member of the San Antonio Spurs before he suffered an injury in Game 1.

The Warriors were well aware of that reality and responded by swarming him in the first half with five-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala—who won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP largely because of his defense on LeBron James.

They also had size to throw at him in Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell and were quick to trap him in the pick-and-roll to take away his mid-range looks.

It was clear someone besides Leonard was going to have to swing the series in the Raptors’ favor, and Siakam laid the foundation for becoming a Toronto legend. He was a matchup nightmare for the Warriors throughout the contest, attacking the basket with notable aggression, getting out in transition and extending his game beyond the arc.

He carried the offense in the third quarter when the Raptors attempted to hold off Golden State’s typical surge and didn’t even have much trouble when Green guarded him thanks to an explosive first step and the ability to back him down when the Michigan State product was in foul trouble.

The fact Siakam consistently provided an answer every time the Warriors battled back in the second half was the most encouraging development for Toronto. The Eastern Conference representative must continue counterpunching throughout the series because the team that won three of the last four titles isn’t just going to lie down when it finds itself trailing.

Relying on Leonard, who was noticeably limping at times in Thursday’s game, to always provide the counterpunch isn’t an ideal formula against the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green.

Siakam was that secondary guy all season and even showed off his defensive ability by guarding Thompson for stretches. Opponents shot 6.3 percent worse than their normal averages when he guarded them during the regular season, per NBA.com, so the same versatility he displayed on the offensive end makes him a legitimate defensive weapon in this series against an opponent with multiple elite scoring options.

If the Siakam that showed up to play in Thursday’s game is an indication of what the Raptors are going to get alongside Leonard for the entirety of this series, Golden State’s dynasty is officially endangered.

What's Next?

Game 2 is in Toronto on Sunday.

