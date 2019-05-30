Stephen A.: Anthony Davis Wants to Be with Knicks as Much or More Than Lakers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Despite falling to No. 3 in the NBA draft lottery, the New York Knicks could still hit a home run this offseason if the New Orleans Pelicans decide they want to trade Anthony Davis.

During Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said "one could argue" Davis wants to be in New York "just as much, if not more" than he wants to be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith's comments came after Brian Windhorst said the Knicks are "absolutely in the game" to potentially acquire Davis.

Everything right now is contingent on David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations in New Orleans, deciding he wants to trade Davis. There is no indication at this point he wants to do that.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Griffin and Davis had a face-to-face meeting Thursday morning and "are expected to continue a dialogue moving forward" in an attempt for the team to convince the All-Star center to re-sign.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium added Davis is "highly unlikely" to change his stance on wanting to be traded, though Griffin and agent Rich Paul will continue to have a dialogue with each other.

The Pelicans appear to be operating from a position of power, at least leading up to the start of next season. If they select Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick, they can see how pairing him with Davis and Jrue Holiday works.

If they struggle or feel like Davis will still insist on wanting to be dealt, they can always re-engage teams in talks before the February trade deadline.

The Knicks are in a fascinating position heading into free agency because they've been heavily linked to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving if both players opt out of their current deals.

It's also possible a team like the Knicks or Lakers could present a package this summer that Griffin deems too good to turn down this summer.

All of this is to say, Griffin is going to be very busy trying to determine the best direction for the Pelicans in his first offseason leading the franchise's basketball operations.