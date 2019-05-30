Ex-Maryland, Delaware LB David Mackall Shot and Killed at the Age of 28

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former college linebacker David Mackall Jr. died Wednesday at the age of 28 as the result of a shooting in Baltimore.

Per Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun, Mackall was identified by police after being called to a reported shooting at 2:46 p.m. He had gunshot wounds to his head and torso and was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

Mackall spent two seasons at the University of Maryland in 2010-11. He appeared in 20 games for the Terrapins, recording nine tackles for loss and six sacks.

After transferring to Delaware, Mackall missed the entire 2012 season with an injury before returning the following year. The Virginia native started 10 games at outside linebacker and recorded 75 total tackles.

Dante Jones, Mackall's former high school coach at Edmonson-Westside, told Markus about his experience with the Baltimore native:

"He was just a good kid. When I went up to Delaware to coach [high school football in 2012], he would come and talk to the players. We've got to do better in the city. At some point, we've got to realize that death is it. You're ending somebody's life, and you're ruining a whole lot of other people's lives. For what? Nine times out of 10, it's for really nothing."

After graduating from Edmonson-Westside, Mackall played one year at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia before attending Maryland.