Cubs Rumors: Carlos Gonzalez Signs Minor League Contract After Indians Release

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN on Thursday.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, he will report to the Triple-A team in Des Moines, Iowa, but he is expected to earn a spot on the MLB roster before long.

Gonzalez began the year with the Cleveland Indians but was designated for assignment last week.

In 30 games with the Indians, the left-hander had a .210 batting average with a .282 on-base percentage and two home runs.

Gonzalez had spent the previous 10 years with the Colorado Rockies, hitting .290 with 227 home runs. He earned three All-Star selections and won the batting title in 2010 when he hit .336.

Although he hasn't played at that level in recent years, he still hit 16 home runs in 132 games in 2018 with a respectable .796 OPS.

His days as a middle-of-the-order bat are likely behind him, but Gonzalez can serve as a useful hitter off the bench. Outside David Bote, who has rotated into the starting lineup throughout the year, the squad has lacked depth.

Pinch hitters only have a .203 batting average for the team this season, with no home runs and only three extra-base hits in 59 at-bats.

Gonzalez could help in that area and add much-needed outfield depth.