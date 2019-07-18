Woj: Raptors' Kyle Lowry Had Thumb Surgery, Hopes to Return for FIBA World Cup

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry recently underwent surgery to repair a tendon injury in his left thumb.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lowry hopes to be back for USA Basketball training camp and the FIBA World Cup later this summer.

The thumb injury hampered Lowry throughout the Raptors' playoff run to their first championship in franchise history.

"It's about passing. I'm a big passer," Lowry said on ESPN's The Jump (via ESPN.com). "You know, the flicking of the passing, the kind of—the ball movement, handling the ball. During the game, honestly, I can't feel my thumb."

The 33-year-old certainly relied more on his passing ability last season than he had ever in his career.

Even though his 14.2 points per game were his lowest since 2012-13, he still earned his fifth-straight All-Star selection thanks to his ability to run the offense. Lowry finished the year averaging a career-high 8.7 assists per game, second in the NBA behind only Russell Westbrook.

He also remains an impact player on the defensive end to help the team even when his offensive production isn't there.

Lowry will likely need to increase his scoring output next season following Kawhi Leonard's decision to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency.

Along with rising star Pascal Siakam, Lowry figures to be one of the go-to guys for Toronto on the offensive end in 2019-20.