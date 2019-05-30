Divock Origi Not Sure on Liverpool Future; Decision for the 'Coach or the Club'

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has said he is unsure whether he has a long-term future at the club despite his resurgence this season.

The striker spent the previous term on loan with Wolfsburg, but he's fought his way back into the plans of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in 2018-19.

As Liverpool gear up for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur, Origi was asked about whether he will remain with the side, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, per Sky Sports.

"That's a good question for the coach or the club," said the Belgium international. Origi added:

"I'm ready to play whatever role the coach wants me to play. Everyone is excited for this final and personally, I'll be as fit and as ready mentally as possible to do whatever I can do.

"... We've made a lot of steps as a team, when you look at a couple of years ago. There is now more experience, more stability, more unity, more talent, so we're using all these things and in the future it's just about focusing on doing the right things."

Here is more from the forward:

Origi made big contributions to Liverpool's Premier League title challenge, as he grabbed late winners against Everton and Newcastle United. However, his performance against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final will live long in the memory.

After losing the first leg 3-0 at the Camp Nou, Liverpool hammered Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, with Origi scoring the key first and fourth goals (U.S. only):

At the start of the season, few would have anticipated Origi would emerge as a hero for Liverpool. While he had an impressive start to life at the club, he couldn't rediscover his best form following an injury in 2016.

However, he's been a fine fourth option in attack for the Reds, whether that be off the bench or in place of one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino.

While Origi appears unsure of whether his Liverpool deal will be extended, Dominic King of the Daily Mail reported that the Reds want to tie him down:

Liverpool remain at their most effective when Salah, Mane and Firmino line up in attack, and it would be a big shock if that wasn't their front three for the final.

Still, Klopp needs players who can step in for his key men. Origi has proved to be adept at that job and versatile in his deployment. After the tremendous moments he's given Liverpool fans this term, they'd surely be keen to see him stick around.