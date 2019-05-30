Report: Neymar Believes He Could Leave PSG; Barcelona Weighing Up Transfer

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar is reportedly keen on leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer and possibly returning to Barcelona.

According to Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo (h/t Sport), the world's most expensive player has been discussing a possible PSG departure with those close to him and has also made it clear to some former Barcelona team-mates that he would be open to coming back to the club.

It's been reported by Albert Masnou and Joaquim Piera of Sport that Neymar wants to make the switch to his former club and that it's something Barcelona are considering.

"Barca won't be able to offer PSG a chance to make money on the deal so will have to include a player—or players—going the other way," said the report. "But Neymar is one of the best players in the world and if there's a chance a deal can be struck, the club will do all they can."

It added that Barcelona have not yet spoken with Neymar regarding a possible transfer this summer, although the club is in the market for a world-class attacker.

Neymar left the Catalan giants in the summer of 2017, with PSG parting with a world-record £198 million to sign the Brazilian. Since then, the forward has shone in bursts in Ligue 1, helping the team win two successive titles.

At times, the division has appeared too easy for the Brazil sensation:

However, Neymar has missed key spells in the final stages of both of his campaigns at the club because of injury. According to Masnou and Piera, the former Santos man "knows that PSG was a step backwards in his career" despite the lucrative nature of the deal.

Still, Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 believes a Neymar reunion with his former club is unlikely:

While Neymar and Barcelona may be determined to make a deal happen, at this juncture it would be a surprise if it came to fruition.

The Blaugrana are on course to spend massive money in this window. They've already signed Frenkie de Jong in a £65 million deal and continue to be strongly linked to his Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt for a similar transfer fee.

According to Michael Butler of the Guardian, they are also interested in Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, who would cost £108 million.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaTimes), Barcelona are looking to take some of the responsibility from Lionel Messi:

Neymar struck up an excellent relationship with Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, with the trio tearing into many defences in La Liga and the Champions League.

For the Blaugrana, being able to rekindle that dynamic would be exciting, albeit all the players are now two years older. Still, PSG would surely be reluctant to sell one of their prize assets for anything less than the sum they parted with to bring him in.