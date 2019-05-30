Scottie Pippen: Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Bryant Are the Closest to Michael Jordan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

2010 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Scottie Pippen, left, stands with former teammate Michael Jordan during the enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Mass. Friday, Aug. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen said the Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard and former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant are the two players who came closest to matching Michael Jordan.

"Kawhi … Did y'all forget about Kobe?" Pippen told TMZ Sports when asked about comparisons to his former Bulls teammate. "They're both great players."

He made no mention of LeBron James, though.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Meanwhile, Pippen was also asked whether the Warriors' dynasty is starting to reach, or potentially even exceed, the standard set by the Bulls during the 1990s. He dismissed that idea.

"Bulls all day," he told TMZ.

Pippen won six NBA championships alongside Jordan with the Bulls and is naturally going to be biased.

A seven-game series between a full-strength Warriors squad with Kevin Durant healthy alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins and the '90s Bulls would probably be the NBA's ultimate dream matchup.

For the sake of this hypothetical, take a look at the 1995-96 Bulls, who went 72-10 and featured Jordan, Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Luc Longley, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper and Steve Kerr. Kerr, of course, now coaches this Golden State juggernaut.

Related

    The Finals Start Today: Everything You Need to Know ☝️

    💰 Warriors heavy favorites 🏆 Steph trying for first Finals MVP 🍿 Massive free-agency implications

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Finals Start Today: Everything You Need to Know ☝️

    💰 Warriors heavy favorites 🏆 Steph trying for first Finals MVP 🍿 Massive free-agency implications

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for NBA Finals 🔮

    🏆 Picks for Finals champ and MVP 👀 ‘Raptors legitimately have a shot’ ✍ Comment with your predictions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Expert Predictions for NBA Finals 🔮

    🏆 Picks for Finals champ and MVP 👀 ‘Raptors legitimately have a shot’ ✍ Comment with your predictions

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph on Lack of Finals MVPs

    Steph knows it's about winning titles: 'You can't cheat the game'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph on Lack of Finals MVPs

    Steph knows it's about winning titles: 'You can't cheat the game'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala Hints at Returning 👀

    🏆 What could make Andre come back 🗣 Says Lacob doesn’t know real NBA yet 🙌 How he protects the Dubs’ chemistry

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Iguodala Hints at Returning 👀

    🏆 What could make Andre come back 🗣 Says Lacob doesn’t know real NBA yet 🙌 How he protects the Dubs’ chemistry

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report