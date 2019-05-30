PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Talks Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Differences

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has explained Neymar needs to "feel loved" in order to produce his best.

Meanwhile, the German revealed Kylian Mbappe's obsession with scoring goals, even in training.

Neymar and Mbappe are the Ligue 1 champions' biggest stars, and the 20-year-old has arguably started to eclipse the Brazilian at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in 2018-19 after netting 33 goals in the French top flight, the same award Neymar won last term after his debut campaign at the club.

As far as Tuchel is concerned, the two players have multiple strings to their bow, per Eurosport (h/t Marca):

"Mbappe and Neymar are similar and different at the same time. You can't question their quality as they have enormous self-confidence; that is evident every day. That's what you need to have—the ability to decide matches—and it can be confused with arrogance, but you have to have it if you want to become the best among the best.

"Neymar has a lot of heart and he is generous, but if he doesn't feel loved, he will not have the ideal environment to fully exploit his potential as he gets very involved and gives a lot of importance to everything. Mbappe is super focused on his profession, and he even counts the goals he scores in training. Sometimes I ask him: but which goals are you counting? Even those you score in the small goals?

"No, he only counts regular goals, whenever there is a goalkeeper, and with that attitude we can see that he is a No.9. At [the age of] 20, he is already responsible and independent. He is really a good guy and he knows that he wants to become the best player in the world."

Mbappe will have caused concern at PSG when he hinted it may be time to move on from the club after collecting his Ligue 1 award at the end of the season:

Neymar has also been regularly linked with a move away from the French capital.

However, Real Madrid, one of the few clubs who could afford to sign either of them, have ruled themselves out of the running despite needing added firepower in attack:

Neymar, 27, and Mbappe were supposed to help PSG finally achieve their goal of challenging for the UEFA Champions League.

In the two seasons they have been at the club, though, the French side have been knocked out of Europe's elite tournament at the last-16 stage.

That needs to improve, or else the star duo will not stick around for long.

Neymar has already won one Champions League with Barcelona, and Mbappe helped Monaco make the semi-finals in his breakout season back in 2016-17.

It is the tournament on which the world's best players are judged, and if Neymar and Mbappe can't get European success at PSG, they will likely look for it elsewhere.