Maurizio Sarri Talks Chelsea Future After UEL Win Amid Juventus Rumours

Maurizio Sarri did not commit his future to Chelsea after they won the UEFA Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the final in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

The triumph topped off a fine first season for the Italian as Blues manager. He led Chelsea to third in the Premier League and a League Cup final before they won the Europa League.

It was Sarri's first piece of major silverware:

Despite Chelsea's successful campaign, Sarri has not always been popular at Stamford Bridge this season, and he has been strongly linked with the Juventus job following Massimiliano Allegri's announcement he is departing the club:

According to MailOnline's Sami Mokbel, Juventus players have already been told to expect Sarri to be the new boss.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck was seen meeting with Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli before the Europa League final, and the pair reportedly discussed Sarri's future, per Tuttosport (h/t Mokbel).

After Chelsea's emphatic victory against their London rivals, Sarri was non-committal about his future, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Jack Bezants of MailOnline):

"This is the time to celebrate. From tomorrow, as with all clubs, we'll sit down and see what the club wants me to improve and what I want the club to improve on. There are still two years remaining on my contract, so as with every club, we have to sit down and evaluate everything.

"You know very well that I love the Premier League, the level of the competition, and I am lucky because I am in Chelsea, one of the best teams in the best championship in the world. We had a good season because we earned our spot in the Champions League via the Premier League, which was not an easy task considering the high overall level.

"We reached the League Cup Final after eliminating Liverpool and Tottenham, and only lost on penalties to Manchester City. In the Europa League we won 12 and drew three, and we scored more than anyone else. I think that after tonight our season went from good to extraordinary."

A cagey first half in Baku gave way to an action-packed second in which Chelsea largely outplayed Arsenal to end their rivals' hopes of playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Eden Hazard all netted within 20 minutes of the break, and the Belgian then added the fourth 18 minutes from time after Alex Iwobi's wonder strike (U.S. only):

It is widely expected Hazard, 28, will now leave Chelsea after seven years at the club:

Chelsea are under a two-window transfer ban, so the departure of their best player could make things difficult next term.

They finished 27 points behind champions City in 2018-19, and without the chance to replace Hazard—who contributed 16 goals and 15 assists this term in the English top flight—that gap could get wider next season.

If Sarri is wavering on whether to stay or go, that could make the difference, as at Juve he would have a squad capable of challenging for multiple domestic honours and the Champions League.