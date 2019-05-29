Chelsea's Eden Hazard Says 'I Think This Is Goodbye' After Winning Europa League

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Eden Hazard scored twice in Chelsea's 4-1 UEFA Europa League final win over Arsenal on Wednesday and then said after the match this is likely his last outing with the Blues:

The Belgium international is expected to seal a move to Real Madrid shortly, and Los Blancos hope to unveil him on June 3, according to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas.

If Hazard does depart Stamford Bridge he will go out on a high after helping the club win the Europa League for the second time.

The 28-year-old scored Chelsea's third goal from the penalty spot after Olivier Giroud had been fouled and then sealed the victory and completed his brace in the 72nd minute.

Hazard's performance in the game saw him named man of the match and attracted plenty of plaudits:

The forward was then quizzed about his future after the full-time whistle and offered an update:

Hazard has enjoyed a successful career at Chelsea since joining from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2012. He has won the Premier League and Europa League twice as well as the FA Cup and League Cup.

He has also scooped plenty of individual awards and will leave as a club legend:

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez told Onda Cero's El Transistor programme (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani) his club have been trying to bring Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu for some time.

"We've been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven't achieved it yet," he said. "I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

Perez may be about to finally get his wish, with Real Madrid in need of a summer overhaul after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish a distant third in La Liga and knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax.