Peyton Manning Says He Was Never Contacted by Jets for Open GM Job Despite Rumor

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning said Wednesday he wasn't contacted by the New York Jets about their vacant general manager position.

"Nobody ever contacted me ... And I'm not sure I was qualified anyway," Manning told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in mid-May "rumors [were] flying within league circles that the Jets may make a run" at the two-time Super Bowl champion, though he wasn't projected to fill a traditional GM role.

Manning is one of the greatest minds in NFL history as he showcased on a weekly basis by virtually running the entire Indianapolis Colts or Denver Broncos offense at the line of scrimmage.

Even the 14-time Pro Bowl selection isn't sure whether that makes him qualified to oversee a front office, though. He hasn't held any executive roles since his retirement following the 2015 season.

Along with other football jobs, including potentially joining ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, Manning has also been mentioned as a possible political figure.

"If Peyton Manning ran for any office in Tennessee, he could win by a landslide," Jimmy Duncan, who retired from the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of his 15th term in January, told TMZ Sports in September.

The University of Tennessee product and New Orleans native hasn't made it clear whether he'd be interested in another full-time job.

"There's no doubt it's been a transition," Manning said about retirement in April 2017, per Zak Keefer of the Indy Star. "It's been welcomed and something I've really enjoyed."

Meanwhile, the Jets continue to search for a new general manager or chief front-office executive to replace Mike Maccagnan. He was surprisingly fired May 15 after the team allowed him to handle the offseason moves, highlighted by the draft and signing running back Le'Veon Bell.

New head coach Adam Gase is handling the role on an interim basis in the meantime.