Bayern Munich President Says Leroy Sane Transfer Will Be Financially Difficult

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says trying to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City will be financially "very difficult" for the Bundesliga champions.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena but Hoeness has poured doubt on whether his club will be able to afford a deal in an interview with Sport Bild (h/t Ryan Benson at Goal).

"I do not have exact numbers yet, but I think that the financial framework is very difficult. The whole package is difficult."

Bayern Munich have made an initial bid of €80 million (£70 million) for Sane, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano:

The German giants have already made some big moves in the transfer market in 2019, breaking their transfer record to land Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid:

The club also announced in January they had agreed a deal to sign France defender Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart. The World Cup winner will cost around €35 million (£31.4 million), according to Reuters (h/t the Guardian).

Bayern have also been linked with a move for Atletico midfielder Rodri, according to AS (h/t Football Espana). The Bundesliga side are also one of several clubs interested in Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, according to Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN FC.

Hoeness outlined earlier this season how the club was planning a summer of big spending:

Yet it remains to be seen if they have the financial clout to land Sane too. City manager Pep Guardiola has made it clear he wants to keep hold of his young winger:

However, Sane started only 21 Premier League games for the Citizens last season and has been unable to agree a contract extension on a deal that expires in 2021.

The departures from Bayern this summer of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery mean Sane would be almost guaranteed regular football at the Allianz Arena, a factor that could tempt him to return to Germany.

Yet if City were to allow Sane to leave they would surely demand top price for the exciting 23-year-old, which could put him out of Bayern's reach.