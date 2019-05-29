Raptors GM Masai Ujiri: Kawhi Leonard Focused on Warriors, Not 2019 Free Agency

John Raoux/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most enigmatic athletes in the world right now, so it's no surprise there aren't any hints about his plans for free agency leading up to the Toronto Raptors' appearance in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri told reporters Wednesday his conversations with Leonard have been about the Finals: "The future conversations I've had with Kawhi are about the Golden State Warriors. His focus is on what is in front of him. That's his mindset.”

It would be normal for Leonard to at least consider the possibility of what awaits him this summer, assuming he opts out of the final year of his deal worth $21.3 million next season.

Per Jordan Greer of NBA.com, Leonard can re-sign with the Raptors for five years and $190 million or sign with another team for four years and $141 million.

Even though Kawhi led Toronto to its first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals, odds still point to his leaving the franchise when free agency begins June 30:

As soon as the Raptors acquired Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs last July, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported the three-time All-Star had "no interest" in remaining with Toronto long-term.

A lot of things have changed in the 10 months since the deal, not least of which is Toronto's Eastern Conference title. That doesn't guarantee Leonard will remain with the team, but at least Ujiri will be able to negotiate from a position of strength.

For now, though, Leonard will attempt to lead the Raptors to a championship starting Thursday, when Toronto hosts the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.